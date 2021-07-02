Palmerston North's West End School celebrates whānau with activity-filled day

PTA member Katrina Johnstone (goal shoot) attempts to stop Awatapu College student Robbie Williams, 15, from scoring a goal during West End School's whānau day on Thursday. Photo / Judith Lacy

In the interests of kotahitanga (unity), Ava Burt was not taking sides.

Watching the parents versus staff netball game at West End School's whānau day on Thursday, Ava held two signs. One said "go teachers, you can do it" and the other "go Mum, I love you".

Ava's mother, Katrina Johnstone, was playing goal shoot using her height to her team's advantage. Johnstone, a PTA member, hadn't played netball in 20 years. When she had to choose netball or basketball at high school, she chose the latter.

Charlotte Smits, 7, Ava Burt, 8, and Avalee Persson, 8, watch the parents versus staff netball game. Photo / Judith Lacy

Avalee Persson had just one sign: on one side it said "go teachers team" and on the other "go parents team".

Deputy principal Audrey Larsen said whānau day was about the school connecting with its community, promoting wellness, and celebrating the school's values. The values are kotahitanga, whakamana (empowerment), manaakitanga (kindness) and mana aotūroa (exploration).

Larsen awarded certificates and fruit juice to students who demonstrated the school values during the day by actions such as cheering people on.

Alex Mainland, 7, cheers on the teachers in the netball game. Photo / Judith Lacy

Parents and staff also played football, there was a sausage sizzle, a colour run and a Zumba class.

The Palmerston North school has 328 students.