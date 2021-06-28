Palmerston North's Vaughan Dennison: Incredible how quickly housing market changed

Titles for Tamakuku Terrace, off James Line, are expected to be issued in early 2022. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

The council is now just days away from adopting Palmy's 10-Year Plan, a blueprint for the future.

I'm confident this investment will continue to bring strong benefits and prosperity for our residents.

One of the commitments made in the 10-Year Plan is for the council to double investment in social housing to fund more units for superannuitants, those on low incomes and people with disabilities.

While we expect central government to deliver on its promises to build more homes, as a council we are deeply committed to playing our part in resolving this critical community issue.

It's incredible how quickly the housing market has changed. With sustained population growth and a drastic shortage of housing stock, the fierce competition for houses has drastically shifted the definition of "affordable" properties.

Recently it was reported the average Palmy house price hit a record $687,500, a 35 per cent increase from the previous year.

Just 4 per cent of city sales were under $400,000, making it particularly difficult for first-home buyers, folks wishing to downsize, and many struggling to rent.

There remains a pressing and persistent need for more housing to meet existing demand as well as our expected growth.

For example, there's the successful higher-density redevelopment of our Papaioea Pl social housing complex designed specifically to facilitate interactions between residents. The intention here has been not just to provide new homes, but to create viable communities.

The units are open-plan, future-proofed for potential mobility needs and carry a 4-star Lifemark certification.

Construction has started on land for urban development in our newest suburb, Tamakuku Terrace, off James Line. This subdivision will have 114 sections of various sizes with titles expected to be issued in early 2022.

We are also calling for submissions on the future use of the former Terrace End Bowling Club in Summerhays St. The council's preferred option is to repurpose the site for housing, but we need to know what you think, and are inviting you to make submissions before 4pm, Friday, July 9.

We strive to be a council that is open for business, so if you have any thoughts about extending your home, adding a sleepout, or subdividing a property, get in touch. You'll find council officers ready and willing to offer guidance on any property proposal you may have.

• Vaughan Dennison is a Palmerston North city councillor.