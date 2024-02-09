Maata Severinsen and Jacob Crume are the head students at St Peter's College in Palmerston North this year.

Maata Severinsen, 17, is head girl at St Peter’s College in Palmerston North for 2024.

She is studying chemistry, PE studies, te ao haka, social studies and religious studies.

Maata says she is a servant leader who works to tautoko (support) others and ensure their mana is upheld.

Her advice for new students is “tūwhitia te hopo, mairangatia te angitū” - feel the fear and do it anyway.

“When going to a new kura, embracing challenges not only allows you to face your fears but also embrace positive changes.”

Her favourite subject is te ao haka, which focuses on Māori performing arts and learning waiata. It encourages Maata to express her ahurea (culture) and strengthen her connections to it.

She loves spending time with her whānau and friends as well as playing netball, touch and basketball.

Last year’s highlights were a class trip to Te Matatini in Auckland, Tournament Week, being appointed head girl and whānau holidays.

If Maata had $10 million to invest in Manawatū, she would expand the Esplanade Scenic Railway through the streets of Palmy.

As a child, Maata was good at schoolwork, maths in particular.

She wishes there were more collaborative projects in Manawatū that actively involve and engage all rangatahi.

Jacob Crume, 16, is St Peter’s College’s head boy for 2024.

This year he is studying business (Young Enterprise Scheme), physics, chemistry, calculus, religious studies and STEM/mechatronics.

Jacob says his leadership style is leading by example, demonstrating a strong work ethic and encouraging open communication.

“I strive to inspire and motivate everyone I see every day.”

Jacob advises new students to not hesitate to ask for help or guidance. Time management is crucial. Balancing study, extracurricular activities and personal time requires effective organisation, he says.

Jacbo’s favourite and most engaging subject is STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), particularly robotics. It allows him to apply the theoretical concepts he learns in physics, chemistry and calculus in a hands-on and creative way.

One of his passions is playing the piano, and he also plays football and tennis.

A highlight of 2023 for Jacob was participating in the school’s peer support programme. Being able to extend a helping hand to fellow students was an incredibly rewarding experience.

If he had $10m to invest in Manawatū, he would enhance and expand public transport infrastructure. The avid bus user wants a greater focus on better connecting the region.

As a child, Jacob had a knack for building things from scraps and odds and ends found around the house.

He wishes Manawatū had a more robust and diverse cultural landscape. Beyond the stereotype of a predominantly rural farming region, he envisions a community that embraces and showcases its cultural richness, arts and creativity.







