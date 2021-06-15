Palmerston North's Rachel Bowen: New consultation approach successful

Among the responsibilities of the Community Development Committee, of which I'm deputy chair, is our public libraries. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

Among the responsibilities of the Community Development Committee, of which I'm deputy chair, is our public libraries. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

OPINION:

One of our goals for the 10-Year Plan consultation has been to ensure residents' views about city issues are heard so community input can inform our decision-making.

To communicate this, we distributed fliers to more than 30,000 households. We held sector forums, community meetings, and drop-in sessions at libraries and markets.

We also took a new approach – working with the social studies departments of four high schools to encourage understanding and participation in the role of local government.

These efforts resulted in 717 submissions - a significant increase on the same exercise in 2018.

Your suggestions and requests have been diverse, creative and sometimes challenging, but are vital in helping us to determine the future direction of our city.

They help us prioritise spending across basic services while meeting our responsibilities under the Local Government Act for economic, social, environmental and cultural wellbeing which, in turn, links to our city goals.

The council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee, which I chair, contributes to these wider wellbeings and goals.

It also monitors the performance of council-controlled organisations such as the Globe Theatre, Regent on Broadway, and Te Manawa Museums Trust.

I'm deputy chair of the Community Development Committee that deals with a range of community organisations, grants and events, as well as civil defence, public health, social housing and libraries.

Each committee has time set apart for public comments or presentations, and everyone is welcome to arrange those opportunities.

I also lead the education and students portfolio team, which covers domestic and international education, tertiary institute relationships, students, along with general workforce and employment issues.

I'm on the portfolio teams for inner city/CBD, with a focus on the active use of public space and placemaking; and people and community with a special focus on children and families.

These council committees and portfolios work towards ensuring Palmy is a creative and exciting city that draws inspiration from its cultural diversity. They aim to create a vibrant urban environment that attracts, nurtures and retains clever, talented and innovative people.

Results from our 2021 Residents Survey (available on the PNCC website) show a growing percentage of respondents trust council's leadership and are satisfied by council services.

This improving trend is further motivation for continuing to provide trustworthy leadership and clear decision-making, so the people of Palmy can keep enjoying high-quality services and amenities.

• Rachel Bowen is a Palmerston North city councillor.