Palmerston North's Orphee Mickalad: Engagement from residents heartening

When residents feel listened to they realise they are included and can have confidence in our process and structures. Photo / Supplied

The council's U-turn on the extension of paid parking hours is a good thing for local participatory democracy.

On April 7, the council agreed to extend chargeable parking hours to 9pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and introduce paid chargeable hours on Sunday until 3pm.

The reason behind these proposed changes was to encourage a higher turnover of vehicles and enable more parking availability across the city.

The response to this was swift and profound, resulting in a community-led petition that garnered more than 5000 signatures in opposition to the proposed changes.

The strong public response prompted the council to delay the implementation of extended paid parking hours to enable a two-week period of public engagement on the issue.

This saw 2731 submissions come in within the two weeks.



Those opposing the proposal (97 per cent) said the changes in paid parking hours would hurt businesses and events in the city centre, as well as discourage people from coming into the city.

Those supporting the changes felt they were a good way of encouraging other transport options and would stop the CBD "clogging".

Following the public outcry, the council resolved to keep parking hours the same.

As an elected member, the degree of online engagement and activism on this issue from the community was encouraging to see.

I have always believed community engagement in the local decision-making and political process remains the primary measure for the vitality and legitimacy of a well-functioning participatory democracy.

That means effort needs to be made on our part as community leaders, to keep residents involved and engaged.

One of the reasons residents tend to disengage, or remove themselves entirely from the political process, is that they feel marginalised and ignored by those who seek to represent them.

However, when residents feel listened to, they realise they are included and can have confidence in our process and structures.

Councillors are keenly aware of how important it is to have the public on board - listening to all voices and communicating our decisions well.

As elected members, we welcome and value your constructive views and feedback. While we rely on data, credible research and hard evidence to inform our decisions, we do not work or govern in a silo.

Community input and public opinion also play essential roles in influencing how we approach or respond to issues.

I encourage you to help us shape the future of our city by giving feedback on the issues we face by going to the have your say section of our website.

• Orphee Mickalad is a Palmerston North city councillor.