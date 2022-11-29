Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Te Awe Awe and Mayor Grant Smith celebrate the opening of the Tamakuku subdivision on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Construction at Palmerston North’s newest subdivision, Tamakuku Terrace, is now complete, with landowners able to start building their homes in the coming months.

Work got underway in January 2021 to turn council-owned land on James Line in Kelvin Grove into sections for people to purchase and build on.

Stage one is now complete – resulting in 79 more sections in the city.

On Monday, Rangitāne blessed the site, and fencing is being removed which means the public can now explore the subdivision.

Those who have already purchased sections are expected to get their title certificates this year and will be able to start building as soon as consents are granted. Building companies Jennian Homes and Japac Homes are offering house and land packages to provide people some certainty over price and help get people into their new home as quickly as possible.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith thanked the Kelvin Grove and Whakarongo communities for their patience during construction.

“Residents, Whakarongo School and Milife Kelvin Grove deserve a special thanks for their patience over the past 18 months with construction seeing more trucks in the residential area and the sporadic closure of the shared pathway. I’d also like to acknowledge Rangitāne for their involvement in the project, and gifting the name of the subdivision as well as the street names and reserve.”

The council will now work on consent applications for stage two of Tamakuku Terrace, which will create an additional 35 sections.

An aerial view of Tamakuku Terrace, looking towards James Line and the city. Photo / Supplied

The development shows how committed the council is to getting people into their own homes.

“We’re really proud of this subdivision and are excited to see new homes built here in the coming year,” Smith says.

“We need to make room for another 5500 homes in our city over the coming decade and that requires us looking at a range of options which includes rezoning land, allowing more intensification, encouraging developers to create housing in the city centre, and looking at council-owned land for housing like we’ve done here at Tamakuku but also for early stage plans at Huia St and Summerhays St.

“A range of levers are needed to get everyone into their own homes, and we encourage our residents to have their say when we consult on these important projects.”



