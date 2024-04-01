Winter Weekend Getaway winner Myah Wood (centre) with House of Travel The Square representative Suzanne Andrews and Palmy Bid general manager Matthew Jeanes.

Myah Wood has won the $5000 Winter Weekend Getaway to Queenstown.

The shopper competition was run by Palmy Bid in collaboration with the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.

The prize was organised by House of Travel The Square.

Wood will take her boyfriend Euan Kilbane on the trip.

The prize includes a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV rental, Copthorne Queenstown Lakefront accommodation, a TSS Earnslaw sightseeing trip, a Shotover Jetboat ride and a gondola ride.

Rural Games marketing manager Daniel O’Regan says Queenstown is special to the games family.

“It’s the birthplace of the Rural Games and the hometown of the late Bill Tapley, who started the New Zealand Cowpat Throwing Championship in the 1970s.”











