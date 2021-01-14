Palmerston North's multilingual ambassador Sasi Chinta relishes role

Palmerston North city ambassador Sasi Chinta in front of the māngai atawhai programme's storage unit known as the unbox.

Multilingual Sasi Chinta is in his element helping visitors to Palmerston North's central business district.

He is one of six city ambassadors engaging with residents, visitors, shopkeepers and bus passengers.

Each day they don their orange shirts, unpack the unbox and set up games and chairs in the shady side of The Square.

There is swingball, hoopla, giant Connect 4, stilts, volleyball, Jenga, cricket, juggling balls and croquet plus a photo frame to snap a memento of your visit.

Shop workers come to play and tired shoppers to rest.

Sasi, who has a background in marketing, came to Palmerston North in 2008.

He is from southern India and as well as English speaks Hindi, Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi.

Sasi is now learning te reo Māori.

He says Palmerston North is a multicultural city with many languages spoken.

He most recently worked for the Electoral Commission encouraging people to enrol for the 2020 general election and referenda.

Sasi is the secretary of the Manawatū Hindu Society and has been a refugee support volunteer.

"In my different roles I deal with people from all walks of life - different cultures and languages."

He says the highlight of being a city ambassador is interacting with people from different cultures.

"I just love this job, the day starts with a smile and ends with a smile."

The ambassadors give information on nearby eateries, what shops are having savings, how to use the parking meters and where the bus stops are.

Sasi says this means instead of visitors spending time searching they can use their time to relax.

The ambassadors have developed such a relationship with regulars who come to play games they receive help to pack up the equipment.

"[The regulars] feel that it's their responsibility as well and they just come and help."