Palmerston North's Mary Green reflects on Women's Army Auxiliary Corps

Palmerston North's Mary Green was a member of the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps.

The RSA's theme for Anzac Day this year is military women.

To kick start that recognition of women in the New Zealand Army, two women from New Zealand Women's Royal Corps Association went to Summerset Retirement Village in Palmerston North to visit Mary Green.

Mary was a member of the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC).

She grew up 32 kilometres from Dargaville and her family moved to Auckland when she was a young teenager. She attended Epsom Girls' Grammar School.

"Mary, was it a shock to you moving to a big place like Auckland?," we ask.

"No dear, it was a big shock to Auckland!"

In the early days of WWII both the air force and army were recruiting women. Mary fancied the army uniform so promptly enlisted in November 1942.

Mary Green was first stationed at Castor Bay in Auckland and ended up at the WAAC base in Ngaruawahia during WWII.

"Did you do anything naughty when you were in the army, Mary?"

"It wasn't a case of did you do anything naughty, it was more a case of 'did you get caught'?"

Upon enlistment her daily pay was 5 shillings (50 cents) and after board and lodgings were taken out - 1 shilling and 1 pence - she was left with 3 shillings and 11 pence (about 40 cents).

Mary's discharge paper in 1946 states her occupation was journalist, that she was unfit for service in the tropics, and on the back it was noted a tobacco allowance had been given to her.

Mary Green is 99 years old and in August turns 100.

It was a pleasure to meet this lovely lady. Mary, we salute you!

The New Zealand Women's Royal Army Corps Association salutes all women who served in the New Zealand Army.