The Manawatū River is one of the main themes of Local History Week this year.

Walks, tours, open days, workshops, displays and panels are some of the activities planned for Palmerston North’s Local History Week.

Palmerston North City Library heritage programmes co-ordinator Genny Vella says Local History Week is an annual event which has been running for a number of years in Palmerston North.

“It’s a celebration with a week of activities on our local history and heritage.”

This year, all of the activities are connected by several themes. The week focuses on the awa (river), whenua (land) and Rangitāne iwi.

“It’s a lovely culmination of important aspects of Palmerston North. Our awa is the lifeblood of Manawatū and our whenua plays a huge role in our heritage.”

The week starts on Monday, February 27 with an opening ceremony at the Palmerston North City Library presented by Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb.

That evening, a panel to discuss the history of the built environment in and around Palmerston North takes place.

“The panelists are: Warren Warbrick, Rangitāne ki Manawatū; Cindy Lilburn, of Historic Places Manawatū-Horowhenua; and Mike Roche, Professor Emeritus at Massey University. The chairman is Geoff Watson, Associate Professor for the School of Humanities at Massey University. The built environment encompasses the physical human-made spaces around us. A panel of experts will discuss the places in which we live, love and work, from iwi dwellings, structures and landscapes, early infrastructure and colonial architecture, to the urban design of Palmerston North and its surrounds. It’s going to be a very fascinating panel.”

She says another interesting panel is planned for the next evening.

“The flax trade in the Manawatū will be presented by Josh Reid from the School of Humanities at Massey University.”

The Manawatū River Leaders Accord will provide an update on progress from hapū and iwi perspectives on Friday, March 3.

“This will be a thought-provoking discussion about looking after the river and how the wellbeing of the water, and the wellbeing of the land, lies in our hands.”

Genny says these panels, and the other activities planned throughout the programme, will be entertaining, enlightening and interesting.

“This year, we have a wide range of activities designed so everyone can be involved. It’s a fascinating programme.”

The Details:

What: Palmerston North Local History Week

When: Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 5

Activities: For a full list of activities and to register for events, visit: https://citylibrary.pncc.govt.nz/whats-on/programme/local-history