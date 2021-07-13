Palmerston North's Lew Findlay: Council cares about creating communities

Stephen Fisher, pictured with the Unity Singers, received a Civic Honour Award in 2015. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

While Palmerston North has one of the youngest demographics of any city in the country, it is also home to a sizeable population of older people.

A member of the council's community portfolio, I represent all members of our community, but my major area of interest is focused on seniors.

I am the council-appointed representative to Age Friendly Palmerston North. Age Friendly is about promoting social inclusion and participation for seniors, while building awareness of and respect for their needs.

I am pleased the council has recognised older people as part of its goal to be a connected and safe community.

The council's commitment to social housing was celebrated with the opening of the Papaioea Pl upgrade on Tuesday with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Not only has this $13.5 million development increased the number of social housing units by 30, it has completely modernised them to a healthy, sustainable, future-proofed standard that will cater for the changing needs of older people and those with disabilities.



The added provision of a communal lounge area where Papaioea Pl residents can socialise and entertain shows that while the council is concerned about meeting the demand for accommodation, it also cares about creating communities.

The council also maintains other social accommodation suitable for older people.

In the 10-Year Plan adopted last week, $14 million has been allotted over the next 10 years for new social housing. Palmy is one of the few councils in the country that provides this sort of accommodation.

The council and mayor have also been highly supportive of the Older Person of the Year awards, now in their fifth year. Announced in October, there will be awards in five categories.

I encourage you to think about seniors whose community activity and involvement is worthy of consideration for these awards, with nomination forms soon available through any member of the Age Friendly group, including me.

Nominations for the 2021 Civic Honour Awards, the city's highest recognition for voluntary service, are open until August 15. Nomination forms can be downloaded from pncc.govt.nz/civicawards or collected from the council's Customer Service Centre or libraries.

• Lew Findlay is a Palmerston North City councillor.