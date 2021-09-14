Palmerston North's Leonie Hapeta: Think and shop local

George St is one of Palmerston North's destination shopping spots. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

OPINION:

A big thank you to the shops, organisations, managers and staff who kept frontline services open and operating during the level 4 and 3 lockdowns.

I want to especially acknowledge those in health, retail and Linton Camp personnel on MIQ duty, as well as our own council staff who ensured that essential city services kept humming along.

We wouldn't have coped with lockdown nearly as well without that high level of professional input and commitment.

I also want to thank everyone for the feedback council received on the proposals for central-city parking that included a 5000-plus-signature petition, and for your engagement in the ensuing consultation process.



Councillors have listened to petitioners, with your views being collated and analysed for debate this month.

Now we're enjoying level 2, my plea is for all city residents - along with taking the recommended precautions about wearing masks in retail spaces, social distancing, numbers at gatherings, and vaccinations - to think and shop local.

After last year's lockdown, the council encouraged businesses to sign on to the Choose Manawatū buy-local campaign to ensure as much spending as possible stayed in the region.

As we re-establish connections for more than just non-essential supplies, please consider Palmy retail and commercial providers before sending your business out of town.

Continue to patronise your favourite cafes and eating establishments, your preferred local stores, boutiques, suppliers and manufacturers.

I commend all business owners for once again adapting to this brave new commercial world by exploring new options and ways of operating.

However, despite this ingenuity most will have suffered huge financial setbacks affecting their financial viability.

That in turn has impacted the economic wellbeing and employment security of their staff.

The latest economic data for Palmy's June quarter released just before lockdown shows encouraging trends across a range of indicators - including a huge increase in electronic card spending over the previous June quarter – but doesn't factor in this latest Covid hit.

If you want your favourite outlets and their staff to remain part of Palmy's vital retail, hospitality and logistics landscape, make sure you support them with your custom as often as you can.

The council is also extending its support to community groups adversely affected by lockdown with assistance being offered through communityfunding@pncc.govt.nz or by phoning the co-ordinator on 06 356 8199.

For anyone in need, there's a list of local social service support agencies on the pncc.govt.nz website, where you can also find details about the services the council offers at level 2.

• Leonie Hapeta is a Palmerston North city councillor