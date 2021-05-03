Palmerston North's Leonie Hapeta: Planning must keep ahead of growth curve

The Central Energy Trust Arena looking from the Cuba St end towards the new plaza entrance and pedestrian bridge.

OPINION:

Let me add my voice to calls by council colleagues for Palmy residents to take a greater interest in how the city is run.

My four terms on the council have been built around extensive experience in human resources, as a business owner at the Aberdeen Restaurant and Coachman Hotel, and in the tertiary and not-for profit sectors.

That experience tells me that while elected representatives act on your behalf, engagement with your council doesn't simply end at the ballot box.

Councillors have your best interests at heart, but we need you to let us know when you think we have got things right, or if we have wandered off track.

We have been grateful to hear public feedback on the Waka Kotahi-funded separated cycleway trial along Main St/Pioneer Highway between Pitt St and Botanical Rd, as part of the Innovating Streets programme.

Making submissions on the council's proposed 10-Year Plan also gives you a voice in the city's sustainable social and economic development. Submissions close on Friday, May 14.

I am part of the transport and science, technology and innovation portfolios, and am lead spokeswoman for the inner city/CBD portfolio.

The council supports the efforts of the Palmy BID (Business Improvement District) group to develop the CBD and promote inner-city vibrancy and vitality.

I chair the Economic Development Committee, sit on the Manawatū District/Palmerston North City Joint Strategic Planning Committee, and on the council committees for Planning and Strategy, and Community Development.

Committee involvement helps councillors understand the various overlapping planning and development needs for business and community buoyancy and prosperity.

As deputy chairwoman of the Play, Recreation and Sport Committee, I represent the council on the Hockey Turf Steering Group, as well as on the Central Energy Trust Arena Masterplan Steering Group and the Esplanade User Group.

The latter two amenities are being redeveloped. The council team was delighted with the public reaction to the new plaza and overbridge at the Arena when it opened last month.

As Palmy embraces its 150th jubilee, it's essential that city planning keeps ahead of our current growth curve, and we as councillors leave a sound legacy for future citizens to build on.

Please do get in contact if you have any feedback on our projects.

My details and those of other councillors are available here.

* Leonie Hapeta is a Palmerston North city councillor.