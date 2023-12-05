The new play equipment at Kelvin Grove Park in Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

Getting from A to B, or in this case, P to R, is now a much less soggy affair for people walking through Kelvin Grove Park.

A concrete path now runs through the Palmerston North park from Peter Hall Drive to Rhodes Drive. It replaces the limestone path that could be hard to navigate in winter or during wet weather.

Kelvin Grove Kindergarten is on one side of the park and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manawatū is on the other.

Palmerston North City Council parks project officer Glen Finlayson said he had seen a lot of people using the concrete path.

Children use scooters more than bikes these days and limestone paths are not designed for scooters.

Limestone paths also need topping up and weeds come through, he said.

Another addition is a shelter by the playground providing respite from the sun, wind and rain. It can also be used for picnics.

Play equipment targeted at 1- to 5-year-olds has been installed next to that for older children.

Council staff have built up a mound of soil next to the playground. An inground slide will be installed and the area around it will encourage free play.

A path has been added under the mature trees to link the perimeter walking and biking tracks. Photo / Judith Lacy

A path has been created under the mature trees to link the perimeter walking and biking tracks.

Hardy plants that can handle Kelvin Grove clay have been planted under the trees. The area used to look like scorched earth, Finlayson says.

Deciduous swamp cyprus trees that love wet feet have been planted to provide shade.

A Neighbourhood Support Seats for Streets wooden bench and one of the council’s big colourful chairs will be installed.

The new shelter at Kelvin Grove Park. Photo / Judith Lacy



