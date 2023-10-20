Is this my best side? Photo / Freepik

Get your paws ready for the most exciting event of the year for Palmerston North canines - The Dog Catwalk.

Dogs will be seeking a-paws on Sunday, October 29, from 1pm–4pm at Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

Part of Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association’s month-long birthday, organisers say the event is going to be big, bold and furry as all things canine are celebrated.

The catwalk categories include:

Best-dressed dog: Dress your pooch to impress and watch them shine on the catwalk.

Best owner/pet look-a-like: Match your outfits and flaunt your bond with your furry friend.

Dog with the best trick: Let your dog’s talents take centre stage as they wow the audience.

There will also be wild card winners, prizes for the smallest and largest dogs, and an award for the dog with the loudest bark.

Registration is free. Sign up by Sunday by visiting pncc.govt.nz/News-Events/Events/The-Dog-Catwalk

Remember, all dogs must be on a leash and under control at all times. If your furry friend needs a break or some quiet time, there is a Paws a Moment tent.

The Dog Catwalk is a community-led event, brought to you by Joseph Street Kitchen, TransFURmations, Shenaniganz Doggy Daycare, and The Vet (Malcolm Anderson).

There will be food trucks, pet stalls and spot prizes.







