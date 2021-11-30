Palmerston North's Grant Smith: Five recipients for Civic Honour Awards

George St features in the just-released Monopoly Palmerston North edition. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

OPINION:

As the countdown to Christmas and the holiday season begins, it was great we were finally able to acknowledge our 2021 Civic Honour Award winners on Monday. The conferrals had been on hold since October due to Covid.

Established in 1988, the civic awards are Palmy's highest recognition for residents whose dedicated and long-term commitment to social enterprises, service clubs, arts, sports and volunteer organisations has resulted in nomination by their peers.

This year, five were selected for the honour. Between them, John Fowke, Bal Ghimire, Susan McConachy, Hanif Quazi and Margaret Tennant cover the arts, community, social development and support, business and commerce, the sciences, sport, multiculturalism - and fittingly enough in our sesquicentennial year – history and heritage.

They were chosen by respected members of a panel from a record number of nominations.

While the past 20 months have been truly challenging - with people, communities, organisations and businesses under pressure like never before - the large number of nominations has been hugely pleasing.

It's gratifying to know there are so many individuals in our city helping provide the essential social glue for events, community and social services. This is what continues to make Palmy such a great, connected, compassionate and welcoming place to live.

Something else to commend is the high rate of Covid vaccinations in and around the city.

As of last Thursday, MidCentral DHB posted 96 per cent partially vaccinated and 87 per cent fully vaccinated throughout Palmerston North. There are city suburbs that boast higher rates.

With the traffic light system coming into effect on Friday, the Government has signalled our region will start in orange. The best we can do is continue to be vaccinated, masked, and contact trace. Also download vaccine certificates from the Ministry of Health so we can continue to enjoy local shopping, gatherings, meetings, hairdressers, gyms and shows.

Speaking of shows, congratulations to Act Three Productions on its opening night last Friday of the musical Legally Blonde. This is a slick, energetic, funny, talent-laden, uplifting and wonderfully entertaining production.

It's great to see the society bounce back with such gusto following the huge financial hit it took over the Covid-curtailed We Will Rock You. Please keep supporting local businesses, events and entertainment providers; they need all the backing you can give as Christmas 2021 comes a-calling.

Are you looking for a unique Christmas gift? If you're quick you might be able to score one of the limited-edition Palmy Monopoly boards and Top Trumps card games.

The special-release Monopoly board features well-known Palmy locations such as Broadway and George St, the Esplanade, He Ara Kotahi bridge and Massey University, while there are local references on the community chest and chance cards.

Released in time to celebrate our 150th, and ideal as novelty gifts, both games are available only from i-Site in The Square. May we all collect $200 as we pass go and head on into 2022.

On behalf of my city councillor colleagues and council staff, here's to a happy Christmas followed by safe and enjoyable summer holidays.

• Grant Smith is mayor of Palmerston North