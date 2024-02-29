Anabel Romero Gemmell and Naut De Vries are the head students at Freyberg High School this year.

Naut De Vries, 17, is head boy at Freyberg High School in Palmerston North for 2024.

He is studying biology, chemistry, calculus, English, physics, and sport and exercise science. His favourite subject is sport and exercise science because he loves learning about the human body and its anatomy, and he is passionate about sport.

His leadership style is participative. “I value everyone having a say, sharing their ideas and what they need and want. Then I work to synthesise ideas that can help us reach consensus.”

Naut advises new students to make the most of their time at school. “Time flies faster than you think and before you know it, you’ll be finishing your last year of school. Therefore, make the most of it, take risks, ask questions and try out new things.”

Outside of school, Naut enjoys hanging out with his friends and family. He plays basketball and does taekwondo.

A highlight of 2023 was visiting an ENT theatre at Palmerston North Hospital to watch the different types of surgeries performed. “I look fondly back at that experience, and it further reinforced my decision to go to medical school and become a doctor.”

If he had $10 million to invest in Manawatū, he would spend it on an indoor sports recreation area that is accessible to the public all year around. It would have indoor basketball, netball, tennis and volleyball courts. People could turn up whenever they want and play the games they like, practise,or connect with people with similar interests.

As a child, Naut was good at building with Lego bricks. He wishes Manawatū had a theme park. “It might not be realistic, but it is aspirational.”

Anabel Romero Gemmell, 16, is head girl at Freyberg High School in Palmerston North for 2024.

She is studying chemistry, physics, biology, maths, and sport and exercise science. The latter is her favourite subject as she wants to understand the intricate functioning of the human body.

Anabel is a strong believer in modelling the behaviours that resonate with her to lead and inspire others.

She advises new students to embrace opportunities, challenge themselves to get out of their comfort zone, and be true to themselves.

Anabel is an aspiring professional squash player so outside of school she loves to train and play squash. She also enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Her 2023 highlight was representing New Zealand at the World Junior Squash Championships in Melbourne for the individual and teams events.

If she had $10m to invest in Manawatū, she would establish a fund to break down barriers for youth to participate in sport. “Sport is a great vehicle to be able to enhance someone’s life, and sometimes the cost of participating is a big barrier so it would be great to eliminate some of those financial barriers.”

As a child, Anabel didn’t fear any challenges because she was determined to be the best she could be. “I believe that as I’ve gotten older this trait has grown with me.”

She wishes Manawatū had better weather. “I was born in Mexico and enjoyed the warm climate there. The wind in Manawatū isn’t the best for doing outdoor activities.”