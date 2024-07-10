The Mog and the Frog illustrator Laura Wenden Green (left), author Kaye Arnott and translator for A Mavis rāua ko Poraka Ian Christensen with one of the StoryWalk boards at Ahimate Reserve. Photo / Judith Lacy
StoryWalk has finally come to Palmerston North with the 11 boards at Ahimate Reserve telling of Mavis the mog’s encounter with a frog.
The River Stop Awapuni project was opened on Monday by The Mog and the Frog author and Palmerston North resident Kaye Arnott.
Ian Christensen translated the story into te reo Māori, A Mavis rāua ko Poraka, with both languages side by side on the boards.
In unseasonably warm weather, Arnott and Christensen lead launch attendees around the limestone pathway and across a bridge, reading the story.
Illustrator Laura Wenden Green has included landmarks from the Ahimate Reserve area.