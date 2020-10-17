Palmerston North's first Green Party MP heads to Parliament

Green Party Palmerston North candidate Teanau Tuiono pictured with his wife Terri, children Matauri, 13, Uiterangi,14, and (front) nephew Tutavake.

Teanau Tuiono is the first Pasifika Green MP, and the first Green MP in the Manawatū, and at eight on the party list, the Palmerston North candidate is heading from Pohangina to Parliament.

Ahead of his win, Tuiono said it was important for systemic change, and that needed to happen fast.

He said the Green Party faithful on the ground in Palmerston North, and the party's national campaign, had the opportunity of eight months pushing for the things "we need".

"We've worked hard with a great local team, connecting voters with the Greens' commitment to tackling poverty, climate change and protecting nature.

"I'm excited and grateful to be elected to carry the people's voice to Parliament.

"I'm grateful to everyone who trusted the Greens with their party vote.

"I'll take our core values of social responsibility, ecological wisdom and non-violence with me every day to Parliament, and be a strong progressive voice speaking for our communities in that place.

"It's been a rewarding campaign in Palmerston North."

Tuinono was supported on the night by his wife Terri and their children Matauri and Uiterangi, mother Iris, his Pasifika aunties, and the diverse Palmerston North Green Party members.