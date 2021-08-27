Palmerston North's Fiona Bradley elected to World Association of Girl Guides

Newly elected World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts board member Fiona Bradley. She is wearing the official scarf and uniform of the board. Photo / Supplied

Newly elected World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts board member Fiona Bradley. She is wearing the official scarf and uniform of the board. Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North's Fiona Bradley has been elected to the board of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

The London-based association is the largest voluntary movement for girls and young women in the world, representing 10 million girls and young women from 152 countries.

There were 14 candidates for six positions with the other successful board members from Argentina, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, UK and United States.

The 37th world conference, including the board election, was held virtually at the end of July. It was to have been held in person in July 2020 in Uganda but was postponed because of the global pandemic.

Nominations for the board had to be in by December 2019. In early 2020, Bradley started making plans to travel to Uganda. In January 2021, she was asked if she wanted to maintain her candidacy.

From June, Bradley was in campaign mode taking part in discussion forums and meet-the-candidates sessions. For five Sundays in a row she was in Zoom sessions from 11pm to 2.30am.

The five-day conference was also held in the middle of the night, New Zealand time.

She has new-found respect for politicians who have to talk about themselves all the time and what they stand for.

Bradley is just the fourth New Zealander to be elected to the world board. The most recent was Fiona Harnett, and before her Ginny Radford. The first Kiwi elected was the late Mary Hopkirk from Palmerston North.

The board has 17 members - six elected in 2017, six elected this year and five regional chairs. Usually the board has five meetings a year, one in person and the rest virtually.

Bradley is unsure if she has yet wrapped her head around the fact the work the board does can impact about double the population of New Zealand.

Bradley works part time as a pharmacy project facilitator for MidCentral Community Pharmacy Group. It is a support and advocacy role for 30 pharmacies.

She is also a locum pharmacist.

Bradley grew up in Ashburton and attended Pippins, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

She has a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Otago and was a Brownie leader in Dunedin while studying.

Bradley moved to Palmerston North in 2010 to take up a pharmacist position and she became the leader of the Tuahine Ranger Unit, a role she still holds.

She says Guiding is still relevant as it helps girls develop life skills and helps them have a voice on issues relevant to them. They learn teamwork, how to get on with others, time management, organisational skills, outdoor skills and problem solving. There is also a community service element.

The adults are led, at all levels, by what the girls want to do.

Bradley says there are two things important right now for the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts - financial sustainability coming through the global pandemic, and girl and volunteer recruitment and retention.

She is not there to represent one country or one organisation but to do her best for all member organisations.

Bradley started as a Guiding leader because she wanted to give back for all the good experiences she had been given as a girl. She is still partly motivated by that desire but the bigger driving force is helping develop the next generation of girls and young women.

Bradley likes seeing girls develop into "amazing young women" who go out into their community and onto future careers, making a difference as they go.

Her involvement in Guiding is a lot of work, and takes a lot of time and effort but is rewarding. She enjoys seeing girls achieve, and she has gained friendships and connections, plus developed her own leadership skills.

Given she can only serve one five-year term on the world board, Bradley feels a real sense of wanting to use the opportunity to make a difference and make sure she is contributing all her skills to the association.

Bradley served on the national board from 2012 to 2018. In 2018, she went to London for an induction after being appointed to the governance committee, a subcommittee of the world board.