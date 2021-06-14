Palmerston North's Charli Weel organises food drive for Just Zilch

Cornerstone Christian School student Charli Weel with the results of her food drive for Just Zilch. Photo / Supplied

If you spotted Charli Weel buying vast quantities of toothbrushes and toothpaste, fear not - her teeth are fine.

The 11-year-old was completing one of the tasks for her bronze award at Cornerstone Christian School in Kelvin Grove.

The school runs an optional bronze, silver and gold awards scheme for Year 7-8 students.

One of the tasks Charli chose was giving to families in need, as she wanted to help people and make them happy. She organised a food drive and contacted businesses for donations. The Year 7 student also organised a raffle, raising $335, which she used to buy toothbrushes, toothpaste and baby wipes.

All up, she was able to donate about $1600 worth of grocery items to Just Zilch last Friday.

Cornerstone Christian School student Charli Weel, 11, with some of the food she collected and Just Zilch general manager Rebecca Culver. Photo / Judith Lacy

She had to complete 12 tasks for the bronze award, which took two terms. She's started work on the silver award, and has her sights set on gold and the Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award.

The Kelvin Grove resident wants to be a vet so she can help animals.

Charli says she had fun doing the food drive and received help from her parents, Kelly and John. It was a little bit scary approaching businesses for donations as she didn't know how they would respond.

The following businesses donated to the food drive: Cafe L'affare, Chard Consulting, For Farms, KW Hairdressing, Little Savanna, Mason Brothers' Honey, NumberWorks'nWords, PeopleWorX, Stewart Residential Construction and t leaf T.