Palmerston North's Camellia House celebrates living wage accreditation

The children's play area at Camellia House in Palmerston North. It relies on grants, business support and donations to provide services to women and children in need. Photo / Supplied

Camellia House is now an accredited living wage employer.

The Palmerston North trust provides vulnerable women and their children with temporary accommodation and support services.

Living wage accreditation is another positive difference Camellia House is making in the community, chairwoman Tania Garrett says.



The living wage is an hourly wage a worker needs to pay for the necessities of life and to participate as an active citizen. It reflects the basic expenses of workers and their families such as food, transport, housing and childcare, and is calculated independently each year by the New Zealand Family Centre Social Policy Unit.

The living wage increases to $22.75 on September 1.

"Camellia House is proud to have living wage accreditation," Garrett says.

"It is important to us to role model to our residents the value of women in the workforce and to provide good working conditions to our team."

Living Wage Movement Aotearoa accreditation programme co-ordinator Felicia Scherrer says Camellia House is ensuring its workers are able to survive and thrive.

"In turn, they are better equipped to help the community they serve."

Camellia House first opened its doors in 1993 and it currently has four staff. It remains open during Covid-19 level 4.

To find out more about Camellia House visit

, email camelliahouse@xtra.co.nz or phone 027 560 5630.