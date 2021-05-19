Palmerston North's Brian Jeffares wants mobility scooters at Esplanade

Brian Jeffares is looking forward to the day it will be easier for him and others with limited mobility to explore more than their own backyard. Photo / Judith Lacy

Brian Jeffares is looking forward to the day it will be easier for him and others with limited mobility to explore more than their own backyard. Photo / Judith Lacy

There's a saying: build it and they will come. That's certainly been true for He Ara Kotahi but exploring the bridge and surrounding walkways is not so easy for people with mobility challenges.

Enter Awapuni's Brian Jeffares. He is campaigning for the Palmerston North City Council to help ensure there are electric mobility scooters available for hire that can be used at Victoria Esplanade, across the bridge and along the river pathways.

The 80-year-old has been working on the project for 18 months and has made a submission to the council's 10-Year Plan.

"My inspiration comes from New Plymouth. When we go to New Plymouth I can get a mobility scooter and do the coastal walkway or Pukekura Park."

The New Plymouth service is run by Taranaki Disabilities Information Centre and Jeffares has been communicating with its general manager Brian Eriksen.

Jeffares has also spoken to mayor Grant Smith. "He said what a good idea, we should be doing that."

Smith confirmed he was supportive of the idea but said it will be debated by the council along with all the other submissions. He would like community or business support to fund the mobility scooters, maintain them and house them.

Jeffares, a keen MenzShed member, stills drive but can only walk as far as the corner of his cul-de-sac. Depending on what he's doing, he needs a walker, walking stick or wheelchair to get around.

In time, he will get his own mobility scooter but first he wants to ensure other people can experience the freedom he's found mobility scooters offer to explore new places.

He enjoyed New Plymouth's Festival of Lights on a mobility scooter.

"There's a lot of people out there that wouldn't be able to go to those places because they can't walk. But to go on a mobility scooter is amazing. You are free, you can please yourself where you go. You are not reliant on someone pushing you."

Wheelchairs have their place but it can be difficult for a spouse or carer to get the chair in and out of a car.

Jeffares said the Lido Aquatic Centre has expressed support in being the pick-up point for the scooters.

He has applied to Olive Tree Charitable Trust for $4000 for a scooter and $6000 for set-up costs. One retailer has offered to sell a mobility scooter at cost for community use.

"My idea is set them up, then hand them to the council when they are ready to go."

He was frustrated some funding bodies would give him a grant to buy a scooter for personal use but not for community use.

"Everybody told me what a great idea but there's no money coming in."

There is one mobility scooter available for free loan from i-SITE. It is not owned by the council, but made available and serviced by EASIE Living.

People can book the scooter through i-SITE.