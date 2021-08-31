Palmerston North's Brent Barrett: Elections great way to create change

Palmerston North city councillor Brent Barrett was motivated to stand for the council to help improve the Manawatū River. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Taking a walk is something that is still easily done in lockdown.

Usually, I stick to the river path, but last week I stepped off and wandered onto a stony beach below Fitzroy Bend.

There I settled on a bit of driftwood and took a moment to enjoy the river's melody and reflect on our city and the future of the beautiful awa.

You see, that day had been a big one for the Manawatū River. Just hours before, the council had met online to discuss how best to help restore the health of the river and to carefully consider the technical assessments underpinning the decision to upgrade our wastewater treatment plant.

This included options to begin diverting some of the treated wastewater away from the river for use in irrigation, and to increase that diversion over time.

As I sat and the water flowed by, I thought about what first drew me into local politics.

It was in large part this river – along with supporting local solutions to the climate crisis - that led me to peg back a science career and stand for the council in 2016.

As well as considering the river, council is also looking at the best way of representing city residents. With community input, the outcome of this representation review will define the future political shape of the council.

A key question is how many city councillors should be elected as we transition into general and Māori wards for the 2022 local body elections.

Rangitāne have gifted the name Te Hirawanui for the general ward after the rangatira who negotiated the 1864 sale of Te Ahu a Tūranga block, and Te Pūao - symbolising the dawn, for the Māori ward.

You're invited to share your views before September 6 to submission@pncc.govt.nz or by phoning the council on 06 356 8199.

With these elections just over a year away, now is an excellent time to increase your awareness of what council is and isn't doing.

Whatever you're passionate about, if it has a local lens, council elections are a perfect opportunity to bring about change.

That might happen by building a profile around an issue you think needs sorting, or by standing for council yourself.

The more that Palmy residents become actively involved in local politics and community decision-making processes, the better.

So please, when next you take a quiet moment to reflect, consider your opportunities to get involved and help shape local decisions.

You'll be doing your part to ensure our city's thriving future.

• Brent Barrett is a Palmerston North city councillor.