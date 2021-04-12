Palmerston North's Brent Barrett: Councillors like hearing from you

The focus of the new Environmental Sustainability Committee is to improve the health and mauri/life force of our urban streams and the Manawatū River. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

OPINION:

Out and about in Palmy, you can spot a city councillor from miles away.

Moving with purpose, we each carry a collection of proverbial hats - one for each of the many roles we serve on behalf of city communities.

Personally, being a carrier of hats has never been a lifelong ambition. My original direction and training was to help improve the world through agricultural science.

Fairly early on though, I took an interest in community decision-making, nature advocacy, and, yes, I even joined a political party. Mid-career, I dialled back the science to part-time, and was voted on to council in 2016.

What's it like? Busy, challenging and rewarding. On a typical day we're in conversations with community groups and individuals; evaluating information in committee; participating in general council meetings, while contributing ideas and overviews to help shape future conversations and decisions.

Now about those hats. My most recent one is chair of the new Environmental Sustainability Committee formed in response to the increase of community interest and concern in this area.

Our focus is on improving the health and mauri/life force of our urban streams and the Manawatū River, climate action, resource recovery and waste minimisation, and bringing nature back to the city through encouraging biodiversity initiatives.

The committee's main job is to connect community aspirations with expectations in these areas and so help shape relevant council plans and activities.

A welcome feature is a Rangitāne-appointed member who sits and votes alongside councillors to bring a te ao Māori world view to proceedings.

When that committee isn't on the boil, I have several other portfolio hats to wear. I lead the transport portfolio, the science, tech & innovation portfolio, and contribute to the climate change portfolio.



These tie in with my science background and an interest in all things transport - as you may have read recently in my monthly Guardian Home Planet column.

Councillors always appreciate hearing from people in the community. Whether you've just arrived or were born here, your ideas, concerns and feedback are all welcome.

An easy way to start any conversation is to get in touch with the city council front desk and ask to speak to a councillor, or jump on the council webpage and get our contact details.

We thank you for taking an interest in the wellbeing of your community and this city.

• Brent Barrett is a Palmerston North city councillor.