Palmerston North Women's Friendship Group founder Anna Goodall in her Wayfarer enclosed mobility scooter she calls "Bee". Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North’s friendship queen has new wheels. And they are so distinctive Anna Goodall is planning to drive her mobility scooter in this year’s Christmas Parade.

Anna Goodall founded what is now called Palmerston North Women’s Friendship Group in March 2021.

She is becoming less physically able and knows she will eventually have to give up driving.

It occurred to her after this wet winter that having an open mobility scooter would be of no use in terms of getting to all the activities she arranges.

“I would spend the whole time soaking wet.”

Goodall says when you run a group you don’t have the luxury of postponing going out until better weather.

She discovered the fully enclosed Wayfarer electric mobility scooter and decided on yellow, the same colour as her car people have grown to recognise.

The scooter was quickly christened the “Bee”, and Goodall has added black stripes. To come are eyelashes and antennae.

The Bee has already attracted interest from plenty of children and adults, Goodall says.

One woman stopped her with the offer of a jar of still-warm lemon honey.

Anna Goodall's mobility scooter before being transformed into a bee.

Goodall is keen to reprise her role as Mother Christmas at kindergartens and preschools. She is used to talking about looking after the reindeer, and making sure Father Christmas doesn’t get too fat so he can still get down the chimney.

Her four children refer to their mother as a “people collector”.

Goodall’s mobility scooter is partially funded by a Lottery Individuals with Disabilities grant.

The grants are for people living with disabilities to help them have better access and be more connected to their communities.

Friendship group members can attend morning teas and dinners, craft, games and book groups, and organise outings.

The group also offers online connection via its Facebook page.