Palmerston North water conservation trials now in place

Palmy residents are now in a water conservation trial.

The Palmerston North City Council is calling on residents, businesses and visitors to now get behind a trial known as summer/winter water use.

Many other councils around the country already use this model, and this summer council decided to trial it, before considering if it becomes a regular occurrence every summer.

Council says to make the choice to only water outside every second day.

Summer water use means to only use unattended sprinklers and hoses on your lawn or garden every second day and then only between 7-9pm.

Your day is based on your house number so even houses water on even days, and odd houses on odd days.

This is essentially the same as a level 2 water restriction but is voluntary.

Council is asking people to start these efforts now, through to April.

Water and waste operations manager Mike Monaghan thinks Palmerston North, Ashhurst, Longburn and Bunnythorpe will get behind a conservation effort like this.

"We know our residents place great value on our environment.

"We saw the power of our residents' conservation efforts back in September when we had our trunk main break, and due to their amazing efforts, we were able to save more than 100,000 litres of water an hour."

Monaghan says every year council receives a significant number of inquiries about when water restrictions will start and the proposed approach will mean people will no longer have to wonder.

"We will only move to compulsory restrictions on outdoor water use if our water conservation efforts aren't enough, and we have concerns about a water shortage in the near future."

The city's water comes from the Turitea Dam and 10 bores around the city and villages.

Ashhurst, Longburn and Bunnythorpe each have only one supply bore.

Monaghan says moving to 'summer water use' is not about having insufficient water but rather being careful stewards of a precious resource.

"Our city is extremely fortunate compared to many others around the country.

"We have planned well and have a range of plentiful water sources available.

"This is about showing that we value water, and don't waste it.

"It focuses on choosing to minimise our water use over summer, changing our behaviour long-term and valuing water as the incredibly precious taonga it is."

Councils vary in the timing for their summer watering period.

For Palmy's trial, council decided to run from the start of December to the end of April.

Only hose your garden or lawn every second day between 7-9pm.

Watering in the evening avoids the heat of the day when evaporation losses can be high.

You can continue to do other watering outside, like washing your car or home, but Council asks you try to do this on your assigned day, and avoid the evening peak watering period (4-8pm) if possible.

Council will only move to compulsory restrictions if residents' water conservation efforts aren't enough, and council becomes concerned about how much water we have available.

Council will be promoting Summer Water Use across the city over summer, including by letting businesses know and encouraging them to save water over summer too.

Winter water use means outdoor water use can return to normal but council will still be encouraging you to only use what you need.

The council would like your feedback.

As this is a trial, council is keen to know what people think by responding to feedback online at pncc.govt.nz/summer water.