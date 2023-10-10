Joe Hollander says there needs to be more education and understanding in the community about what memorials like the Palmerston North Cenotaph represent. Photo / Judith Lacy

Joe Hollander says there needs to be more education and understanding in the community about what memorials like the Palmerston North Cenotaph represent. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

I am appalled at the increasing vandalisation of our memorials in Palmerston North.

I am a ratepayer, and one who has spent nearly a third of my life in uniform with the NZ Army and in voluntary service within the community.

The city council has spent well over $100,000 this year on repairing damage caused by vandals, including four graffiti attacks to date on the Palmerston North Cenotaph in Te Marae o Hine/The Square. This is unacceptable and inappropriate behaviour and must be stopped.

About 1430 residents of the Palmerston North area made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country and died in myriad wars and conflicts, from the South African wars of the late 19th century and World War I and II to the wars in Korea, Malaya and Vietnam, right up until the present day.

Their names are inscribed on the cenotaph, which is a memorial to their sacrifice and service and should be given the respect it deserves.

Other areas where sacrifice has been recognised and respect should be shown, and also where significant damage has occurred through this disgraceful vandalism, include our two service cemeteries at Kelvin Grove and Terrace End, as well as Memorial Park.

This mindless action has no benefit and is an affront to the individuals and their whānau who have made this sacrifice. Most of the damage has been caused by younger members of our community, and unless their parents, whānau, peers and colleagues take measures to prevent this, then sacrifice and service will have no meaning in life.

There needs to be more education and understanding in the community and schools to focus on the need for respect and the sacrifices made by others, so that we live in a free and friendly democratic society based on respect.

Perhaps the individuals who are caught causing this damage could also be made to repair it and become involved in supervised community service, including cleaning up and rectifying their mess, and also improving their understanding of the sacrifice made and the respect required.

The community should not tolerate such disgraceful behaviour and must take such measures as are necessary to prevent this from happening. We cannot accept this lack of respect and must take action to stop it.

In the closing words of The Ode of Remembrance, recited on Anzac Day, Armistice Day and also in all RSA clubs: “Ka maumahara tonu tatou ki a ratou – We will remember them”.

Armistice Day is just one month away on November 11, when we will gather again at the cenotaph.

Joe Hollander is the chairman of the Palmerston North Defence Heritage Advisory Group and vice-president of the Palmerston North RSA.