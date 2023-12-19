Mamastrummers leader Olwyn Jones in her festive attire. Photo / Judith Lacy

Washington Parade is Palmerston North’s answer to Ponsonby’s Franklin Rd with many homeowners lighting up their properties for Christmas.

Adding to the magic on Saturday was the ukulele band Mamastrummers.

It’s the second year the Palmy band has turned a Washington Parade front lawn into a stage for their wide repertoire. On Saturday, it extended from Jingle Bell Rock and Feliz Navidad to pirate songs, takitaki in te reo Māori and The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

Mamastrummers began three and a half years ago and is led by Olwyn Jones. The seven women - six strummers and one percussionist - used to work together except for sisters Trish Fleet and Tracey Allan.

But it was Allan’s work connection that gave the Mamastrummers the front lawn. She used to work with homeowner Tom McCready and mentioned the group had never played in public before.

McCready and his partner Lynn Wightwick thought the combination of music and lights would be a winner. Being unfenced and on a bend in the festive street, their lawn provides a great stage.

“We just offered them our front lawn to do what they wanted. We didn’t know if they were any good or not,” he says.

But Mamastrummers were so popular last year the couple invited them back.

Until last Christmas, the band had played for only friends and family and at rest homes.

“We love to play and sing for people but by no means are professionals,” Fleet says.

“We love the joy and putting smiles on people’s faces when we do the mahi. We have started to incorporate Māori songs which we so love.”

Playing together is uplifting for their souls and they have some laughs along the way.

“Sometimes we are all in sync and other times we aren’t,” she says. The band practises once a week.

Mamastrummers' Trish Fleet (left) and Rodnie Derrett entertain visitors to the Christmas lights in Washington Parade, Palmerston North, on Saturday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Across the road from the McCready property is 21 Washington Parade, which is the Professionals 2023 Christmas Lights Spectacular best in Palmerston North winner.

Other attractions in the street include a nativity scene, Santa in a hot air balloon, and street trees getting into the Christmas spirit.

