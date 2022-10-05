Nats Subramanian and Uma Natarajan in Picton. They say the best part of their job is the lifelong friendships they have forged with many of their clients. Photo / Supplied

When New Zealand's borders closed in 2020, Nats Subramanian went through a denial phase.

He thought it wouldn't be long until the travel business he and his wife Uma Natarajan started in 2013 would be pumping again.

He was wrong. But now the Palmerston North man is optimistic next year he will be back working in Take Me 2 The World fulltime. Before Covid-19, the business was touching $1 million in revenue. Then revenue went into the negative.

As the reality of the pandemic set in, Subramanian met with friends and well-wishers to brainstorm a new business idea. International-themed holidays for Kiwis were created but the packages were not popular, something Subramanian attributes to Kiwis being well travelled and knowing their backyard.

He found contract work outside Take Me. Business is picking up gradually and he says there is finally light at the end of the tunnel with the borders reopening.

Natarajan has been busy since June handling inquiries from India.

The couple is from Tamil Nadu in the south of India, but they lived in other parts of the country too, and had a year in Sri Lanka. They came to Palmerston North in 2004 when Subramanian got a job as group IT manager at Click Clack.

He went on to get a Master of Business Administration from Massey University and was always keen to start his own business. One day he was chatting with friends when out of the blue the idea of a travel business came to him.

Take Me 2 The World creates bespoke experiences for Kiwis heading overseas. It can also escort tours.

Inbound is Take Me to travel agents, while outbound is Take Me to clients.

Take Me arranges everything visitors to New Zealand need. Its first client post-pandemic is a honeymoon couple who will be on a self-drive tour. Take Me has also created a holiday for a group of 15, providing a van and driver.

In May, Subramanian will escort a small group to Morocco, southern Spain, and Portugal.

His first escorted tour was to India in 2013. He later escorted the same family of five to South America.

Pre-pandemic, Subramanian attended trade shows to make connections with travel agents and next year wants to expand into the United States, Latin America, and Europe, especially Germany.

The couple views themselves as spokespeople for New Zealand promoting the country.

Subramanian says the New Zealand tourism industry is one big family and that pride in the country and what it offers to the world has kept the industry going despite the pandemic handbrake.

He has had offers of permanent employment but the travel business is what he is passionate about.

Natarajan likes to be in the background preparing quotes, doing bookings, and researching activities and accommodation. She is looking forward to welcoming guests and being as busy as she was pre-pandemic.

Natarajan also runs Uma's Indian Veg Cooking Classes, teaching Indian cooking from home.