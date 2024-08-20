The four-day forum starts on August 29. They’ll hear from politicians, the Governor-General, international speakers, and business and community leaders as well as other young people.

Murray was a student at Palmerston North Boys’ High School last year where he was awarded the Prefect Cup for contribution to the community and displaying outstanding character.

In addition to the youth council, he was on the Massey University student services fee advisory group, a student-staff liaison committee, student voice crew and was class representative.

He was a youth representative for the National Party and gave his time to Youthline, both as a board member and as a counsellor.

Murray was introduced to politics as a youngster by his grandfather, the late Rob Woodhouse, a former National Party electorate chairman in Palmerston North.

His grandfather, who died last September, would always joke with Alex that he would make good politician, Murray said.

“I think he would be proud. He always joked he would like to see me in office. I do want to become involved in politics, whether it be on a local or national level, not to benefit myself but because I am interested and enjoy helping people.”

Murray said he was passionate about mental health awareness and saw it as a major issue. It was something he was comfortable talking about, too.

He said 2021 “wasn’t a great year” for him.

“I hit the lowest of lows. But I learnt that one of the ways I could benefit my own mental health was to serve others - hence the reason why I’m on so many committees,” he said.

“By helping others, I helped myself.”

Jainarain was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she studied law at the University of South Africa, continuing those studies after moving to New Zealand two years ago.

Once she has obtained a practising certificate she plans to specialise in commercial litigation, attracted to the ethics of commercial and tax law.

Although she is not pursuing a career in politics, she said she wanted to use what she had learnt to make a difference. She was a believer in servant leadership, whereby helping others was at the core of leadership.

“I wouldn’t say politics is off the table, but I believe you can make a difference in any area, whether it be business, finance, law ... I love to help people. That’s what led me to this,” she said.

“This is a huge opportunity and I am very thrilled and honoured to be nominated and recognised as a potential leader.

“It’s exciting to see what I might learn and take back from this, the opportunity to change and grow the mindset within young people, and to meet others that are nominated.”

Jainarain is studying full-time while also working part-time as a paralegal at Jacob Florentine Lawyers, learning different aspects of law under senior partners Richard Small and Mark Sinclair.

In her spare time she is a youth leader at New Life Church.