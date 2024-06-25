Palmerston North-based graduate Tanyaradzwa Makope speaking at the ceremony.

A Palmerston North graduate was invited to speak at the recent Wellington Open Polytechnic graduation.

Tanyaradzwa Makope, who recently graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science (Psychology), said the event was about celebration and a reflection of a transformative journey.

He spoke to 120 student graduates from across the lower North Island. Before graduating with a Bachelor of Applied Science, Makope first completed a real estate qualification with Open Polytechnic in 2020.

The graduates at the ceremony graduated with a variety of diplomas and degrees, including business, early childhood education, psychology, legal executive studies, IT, marketing, management, human resources, information and library studies, applied science, social work, architectural technology, construction and engineering technology.

During his speech, Makope said he applied for the psychology course as he knew understanding himself and others would be important in the long run.

“That is when I discovered my calling and purpose in the field of psychology, which offers an abundance of choices as far as career paths. Through my studies, I’ve learned about cognitive processes, emotional regulation, and human development.”

He said his learning has provided him with a deeper understanding of why people think, feel and behave the way they do.

“I’ve found that applying what I’ve learned in psychology has had a profound impact on my life. Understanding cognitive-behavioural techniques has helped me manage stress and stay focused on my goals. I’ve also used my knowledge to improve my relationships, communicating more effectively and being more empathetic with those around me.”

He said the Open Polytechnic academic staff, friends and family have helped the students.

“To our tutors, your passion and dedication have inspired us, and words can’t describe how grateful we are to every one of you. To our families and friends, who put up with our study-induced mood swings and celebrated our every small victory, you are our rock.”

He also had some advice for his fellow graduates.

“Thank you for the camaraderie, the shared assignment questions in the online talk channels, and the collective efforts during group projects. We couldn’t have done it without each other.”

Open Polytechnic executive director Alan Cadwallader also spoke at the ceremony.

“We recognise the exceptional milestone each graduate has achieved, one that comes as the result of much effort and fortitude. The unique experience of learning online by distance takes discipline and determination to balance study with the dual priorities that co-exist of caring for whānau, while also navigating your professional lives. And now, as you complete this part of your educational journey, the possibilities of where your new skills and expertise will lead you are limitless.”







