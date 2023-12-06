Across has identified Roslyn as having complex socioeconomic challenges. Clockwise from left: The view from the new lookout at Edwards Pit Park across to Freyberg High School, a seat at Roslyn School, and the community garden in Hulme St. Photos / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North social service provider Across wants to set up a community hub in Roslyn.

Director Susan Turner says it has identified Roslyn as a community with complex socioeconomic challenges and one where Across could make a difference.

The suburb has few community and social services, a lot of social housing, and many single-parent families and people on low incomes.

Across is seeking premises for the hub, from which it would run its programmes, and is keen to hear from anyone who knows of something suitable, Turner says.

A physical presence in Roslyn would help Across engage with the community and make it easier for residents to access its services.

It wants to work with the community to identify needs and priorities and come up with joint solutions to enable Roslyn residents to realise their potential — how can Across help residents earn more money and create a level of self-determination; and how can Across work with other agencies to help Roslyn residents?

Across is also keen to hear from anyone who can help with funding for the hub.

Anglican Catholic Rangitāne Organisation of Social Services (Across) was established in 1990 as a partnership between the Anglican and Catholic dioceses and Rangitāne.

It has a faith-based kaupapa and works with vulnerable whānau and individuals.

Turner says Rangitāne has evolved and now has its own social services, but maintains its relationship with Across through a board appointment.

Across is chaired by accountant Mary Sutton and the iwi board appointment is Debi Marshall-Lobb, who is also the city’s deputy mayor.

Community development facilitator Gail Wood, who started in February in the newly created role, says the first step to growing a community is finding out what it lacks.

Imagine a whānau as an onion, Wood says, and you are peeling off the layers to get to the realisation of dreams. What is stopping the whānau getting there? The outer layer is the biggest and most immediate need.

Wood says Roslyn has high numbers of Māori, Pasifika and former refugees in the suburb and the population is highly transient

She says community connections are being shattered by front and side fences and she wants to connect Roslyn residents and build a community vibe. A lot of investment has gone into Highbury, another low-income suburb.

Wood says not every Roslyn household has a car, and she has identified issues with the affordability and frequency of public transport. There are no fresh fruit and vegetable shops or a supermarket.

Wood wants people to take off their rose-tinted glasses and move from the “dole bludgers” stereotype to recognising real people.

“They are just people like us, they are just a lot more vulnerable than us.”

Rich and poor benefit from giving vulnerable people a hand up, not a handout.

Across is working with Freyberg High School on keeping young people in school or working with them to find alternative education or training.

Some of the staff at Across, including director Susan Turner (seated left) and community development facilitator Gail Wood (seated right). Photo / Judith Lacy

Turner says in the past three years, Across has been on a journey to reboot. The board has asked her to explore social investment and social enterprise opportunities, which would be a game-changer if it doesn’t have to rely on government funding so much.

Across offers free counselling for those aged 12 and above, and support groups for children experiencing self-esteem issues, anxiety and depression.

The Bereaved by Suicide Support Group meets twice a month, and Across also works with people with suicidal ideation.

Social workers work with whānau in the home setting.

Across has a Strengthening Families co-ordinator and offers the Triple P positive parenting programme. Turner says Triple P is incredibly successful with 95 per cent of parents who go through the programme making significant changes to their parenting.

Its services are free and for everyone.




























