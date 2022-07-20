Cutly directors Mo Eltayeb (left) and Pradeep Chhetri are seeking backers and believers for the shaving cream start-up. It wants to change global perspectives on shaving. Photo / Judith Lacy

The rewards range from a video shoutout and a knitted heart to products and discounts. But the goal is the same - to raise a minimum of $10,000 to help Palmerston North start-up Cutly take steps to mass production of its shaving creams.

Cutly wants to hire Auckland's Shieling Laboratories to undertake a three-month study of the viability of mass production. Paying Shieling without it producing stock to sell is an expensive but necessary step, director Pradeep Chhetri says. Each shaving cream scent needs to be tested individually.

Cutly has been selling its natural all-purpose shaving creams online for about six months, producing 500 units a day in Palmerston North. Mass production and certification will help it get its products into supermarkets and pharmacies.

Chhetri says the company has received positive reviews of its products and has advocates trying to get shavers to switch from United States products to Cutly.

"There's been a really good amount of interest. It's time to step up gears."

It has launched a Pledge Me campaign called shaving to save the environment. Chhetri says the directors are aware of other businesses running crowdfunding campaigns for ideas for products. Cutly, however, has the products, is already selling them, and has got customers advocating for them.

Cutly's goal is to change shaving routines that use up to five products to needing just one product. It wants to revolutionise the grooming industry and eliminate the dryness and rashes shaving can cause.

"Looking sharp is not a chemistry experiment and should not come at the cost of the environment."

Cutly started as a shaving cream company but got interested in razors from an environmental perspective and how best to enable a proper shave. It sells metallic reusable single-blade razors.

While working as a barber in Palmerston North, Cutly head of production Blake Janes kept hearing from clients about shaving irritation. He decided to look further into this problem and figured out the leading cause was the drying agents found in traditional shave creams. He decided to create a natural blend.

Dr Nicola Brown from Massey University's School of Food and Advanced Technology and a fourth-year student are doing a year-long study of the creams. Brown says it is great working with such an enthusiastic group of people who are passionate about their product.

The Massey study is looking at Cutly's 100 per cent natural claim, the composition of the creams, scalability of the product, the best way to mix it, and microbial activities.

When production levels increase exponentially there is the possibility air pockets could form and cause microbes to grow.

Chhetri says having evidence of their ingredient and efficacy claims is important to the company.

As well as selling from its website, Cutly products are at Organic Buzz at Terrace End and the Whanganui River Markets on Saturdays.

The Pledge Me campaign closes on August 1.