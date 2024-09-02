Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Palmerston North seeks public input on dangerous and insanitary buildings policy update

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
Palmerston North City Council is seeking the public's opinion on its dangerous and insanitary buildings policy. Photo / Google

Palmerston North City Council is seeking the public's opinion on its dangerous and insanitary buildings policy. Photo / Google

Palmerston North City Council is updating its current policy on dangerous and insanitary buildings in and around the city and is seeking public feedback on it.

“The policy makes sure that buildings in Palmerston North don’t endanger the health, safety and wellbeing of the people who use them or buildings that are nearby,” said general manager of strategic planning David Murphy.

“It doesn’t cover buildings which are simply unused or unkempt as we can only legally act to remedy issues with buildings which meet the definition for dangerous, affected or insanitary under the Building Act.”

Murphy said the last time the council reviewed this policy was in 2006, so while the intent of the updated policy remained the same, “we’re proposing some improvements to better align with current legislative requirements, reflect our strategic direction and increase transparency and consistency on the processes we use”.

He said the council has also updated its name to the Dangerous, Affected and Insanitary Buildings Policy to match the new definition of affected buildings in the Building Act.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This change allows us to now consider the impact on other buildings near to dangerous or insanitary buildings, and to work to reduce any associated risks.

“Our updated policy would also allow us keep a register of the status of dangerous, affected, and/or insanitary buildings in the city, and to make this information publicly available on our Land Information Memorandum and Property Information Memorandum records.”

To learn more or to have your say on the proposed changes to this policy, visit the council website.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Submissions close at 4pm on Monday, October 7.

Hardcopy versions of the Statement of Proposal and submission forms are also available at the council’s Customer Service Centre or any of the community libraries, he said.

“We expect to hold hearings in November at the council’s Planning and Strategy Committee. Our Elected Members will meet to consider all submissions and whether to adopt the final Dangerous, Affected and Insanitary Buildings Policy in February 2025.”

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian