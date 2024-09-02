Palmerston North City Council is seeking the public's opinion on its dangerous and insanitary buildings policy. Photo / Google

Palmerston North City Council is updating its current policy on dangerous and insanitary buildings in and around the city and is seeking public feedback on it.

“The policy makes sure that buildings in Palmerston North don’t endanger the health, safety and wellbeing of the people who use them or buildings that are nearby,” said general manager of strategic planning David Murphy.

“It doesn’t cover buildings which are simply unused or unkempt as we can only legally act to remedy issues with buildings which meet the definition for dangerous, affected or insanitary under the Building Act.”

Murphy said the last time the council reviewed this policy was in 2006, so while the intent of the updated policy remained the same, “we’re proposing some improvements to better align with current legislative requirements, reflect our strategic direction and increase transparency and consistency on the processes we use”.

He said the council has also updated its name to the Dangerous, Affected and Insanitary Buildings Policy to match the new definition of affected buildings in the Building Act.