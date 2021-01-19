Palmerston North Retro Ride celebration of yesteryear

Cycling enthusiast Phil Stevens and his Pashley bike will take part in Sunday's Retro RIde, starting in Palmerston North's George St.

For his 65th birthday last year, Phil Stevens bought himself a classic gentleman's bike.

On Sunday he and his beloved Pashley will take part in the retro ride, part of the Manawatū Cycling Spree.

The ride is for anyone who owns a retro bike or simply likes dressing up in retro gear.

Phil is the cycle skills adviser at Sport Manawatū, delivering the BikeReady programme.

He mainly works with Year 5 and 6 children. He teaches them how to control their bike, brake safely and be aware what is going on around them.

Giving young cyclists the ability to make decisions, such as around parked cars and at intersections, to help keep them safe on the road is a big part of the programme.

Bikes are a big part of Phil's life outside work, too.

"I'm a passionate cyclist. I try and ride my bike every day somewhere whether it's to work or mountain bike trails or just on our pathways."

This will be his second retro ride.

"I've always admired the retro bikes - often my bike of choice for my commuting has been a retro-type bike."

He has attached his and his brother's old leather school bags to his hand-built British Pashley to function as saddle bags.

"After we went to school my mother looked after them and they are in almost perfect condition."

Phil cycled to school and when his children were growing up he biked with them.

He enjoys cycling for many reasons.

"It's clean as far as the environment goes, it is as fast or faster than a car when the traffic is busy."

When he arrives at his destination he is wide awake and he doesn't have to find a park.

Then there are the health benefits.

"It's probably contributed a lot to my health. I had bypass surgery 10 years ago. My recovery and my journey since then has been really good because I stay fit by riding my bike and getting out."

He and his wife Janine Maxey enjoy exploring New Zealand on their tandem bike.

Phil says the best thing about biking in Palmerston North is that it is flat. The worst thing is the lack of connections between the different pieces of cycling infrastructure around the city.

His message to motorists is "be kind, be patient when sharing the road with cyclists".

"Be nice to each other, it's not a war between cars and bikes."

He says people on bikes are just that – people who choose bikes as their transport.

The word cyclist has been depersonalised but it just means a person on a bike.

The Retro Ride is a fundraiser for Arohanui Hospice.

"It's super exciting to be living in such a thriving community at this time in the world, where we can come together and participate in such a diverse array of events and activities," director people, quality and culture Michelle Connor says.

"This is something that we are so grateful for and don't take for granted."

The money raised will go towards operating expenses to ensure hospice services remain free to patients and their families.

For more information and to register visit www.gravelandtar.com.