The former Interville villa from Church St at its new home in Maxwells Line. It is owned by Tanenuiarangi Manawatū and used as offices. Photo / Judith Lacy

The former Interville villa from Church St at its new home in Maxwells Line. It is owned by Tanenuiarangi Manawatū and used as offices. Photo / Judith Lacy

It is on a busy Palmerston North road and a Papaioea taonga, yet few residents appreciate the mahi that goes on behind the trees.

River Stop Awapuni and Tanenuiarangi Manawatū helped remedy that last Thursday with Tea, Tales and Tour, part of Heritage Month.

Tanenuiarangi Manawatū chief executive Danielle Harris was to provide a history of the site that is now home to Te Hotu Manawa o Rangitāne o Manawatū Marae and Best Care Whakapai Hauora.

However, Harris was ill so Tuia Te Oranga executive director Wayne Blissett shared the extensive work Best Care does.

Tanenuiarangi Manawatū is the mandated iwi authority for Rangitāne o Manawatū and Best Care is its social service arm.

Opened in 1993, Best Care’s kaupapa is for Papaioea to be the best place in the world for whānau.

As well as general practice, Best Care offers counselling, education and prevention services, and a Whānau Ora navigator.

Part of Best Care’s kaupapa was taking services to the people rather than making them come to the city, Blissett said.

It offers access to gym facilities and organises sports such as kī o rahi.

Tini Whetu Ki Te Rangi Kaumātua is its kaumātua roopu.

The māra kai community garden is a food gift to the community, with the produce distributed through Te Pataka Kai 4412.

The marae is also the home of Kia Ora FM and Te Ao Turoa Environmental Centre. Te Ao Turoa does cultural impact assessments and monitors waterways. It was a key player in the establishment of the Urban Eels platform on Turitea Stream.

Kahuku Enterprises, which provides haulage, earthworks and transport services, is also based at the marae. It started about two years ago.

The marae’s whare whakairo (meeting house) celebrates iwi from around Aotearoa and opened in 2004.

After the talk at Boho Cafe, Blissett took the attendees on a tour of the marae.

A highlight was visiting what is referred to as the villa. The house was built in 1900 for William Bycroft and was more recently home to the late Bert Inteman. His antique and preloved furniture shop was called Interville. The house was moved to the marae in November 2021 and is now used as offices.

Part of the hallway of the villa at Te Hotu Manawa o Rangitane o Manawatū Marae. Photo / Judith Lacy

Thanking Blissett, River Stop Awapuni member David Chapple said he was sure not many of the attendees knew just how much activity there was behind the fence. The marae was an important part of the community and it was important to know the facilities there.

Blissett’s talk was a follow-up to Emeritus Professor Margaret Tennant’s talk last November about Awapuni Home, which used to be where the marae is now.

Yvonne Stirling was one of the Awapuni residents on the tour organised by River Stop Awapuni and Tanenuiarangi Manawatū. Photo / Judith Lacy

Long-time Awapuni resident Yvonne Stirling found the tour fascinating and remembered Awapuni Home.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







































