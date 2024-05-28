Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere addresses a public meeting last Friday about changes to disability support funding. Also pictured is Labour’s disability issues spokeswoman Priyanca Radhakrishan.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.

OPINION

The Labour Party believes the recent narrowing of disability funding effectively means carers can no longer access some services they have been able to access previously.

These cuts were communicated and implemented on the same day, without any consultation with those affected by these changes, and this has understandably left many disappointed.

Successive governments have worked hard to improve outcomes for disabled people in New Zealand, ensuring societal change through the Enabling Good Lives (EGL) approach, which was piloted in Palmerston North, by introducing flexible funding to support carers, and by setting up Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People.

Over the past few months, I have heard from a number of constituents from our disability community who feel incredibly let down. They are anxious that work that was under way to transform the disability support system in accordance with EGL principles will be stopped.

On Friday, I hosted a public meeting in Palmerston North with Labour’s disability issues spokeswoman, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, to listen to the concerns of those in our disability community who have been affected by these changes.

They are right to feel angry and upset, when they don’t know what the future holds for them if they lack flexibility and can not access services that were previously funded. As your local MP, I am committed to supporting our disability community, and advocating on their behalf for the assistance they and their carers need.

Last week was Road Safety Week, and it was a pleasure to visit two schools to acknowledge the mahi our young road patrollers do every day.

Safety around our schools is so important, and ensuring tamariki can arrive at and leave kura safely each day is a huge responsibility.

Whether it is raining, hailing, windy or brilliant sunshine, our road patrollers are out there doing their bit for their school and their community, so it was awesome to show them some support on the crossing, and surprise patrollers at one lucky school with a delicious morning tea to show my appreciation for the fabulous work they do throughout the year.

With the release of the Government’s Budget, I expect a number of new Government initiatives announced across a range of portfolio areas. As your local MP, I’ll continue to stand up for all Kiwis and keep a close eye on the Budget to make sure New Zealand, and Palmerston North, will not be going backwards as a result.