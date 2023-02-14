Palmerston North residents are being asked to use water only for drinking, cooking, hygiene, business needs and for making formula, as wastewater treatment plant is under pressure.

Palmerston North City Council is asking everyone in Palmerston North to conserve water until further notice.

“Our wastewater treatment plant is currently operating well, but the discharge point to the Manawatū River is now under water. Treated wastewater is being stored at the treatment plant but later this morning we might have to use an alternative discharge point to the Mangaone Stream,” waters group manager Mike Monaghan said.

“Our water teams are working very hard but they now need your help. We are asking all residents to avoid unnecessary use of water. This means water should only be used for drinking, cooking, hygiene, business needs and for making formula. If you can put off showers, baths, washing your laundry, using your dishwashers we’d really appreciate it. This means our plant will be able to continue treating our wastewater and there’ll be less entering the Mangaone.”

Tap water remains safe to drink.

“Our stormwater system is at full capacity, but it is working. If the rain continues, we are expecting to see surface flooding in some parts of town.

“Don’t be alarmed if you see some water backing up on your road today. People think that means our stormwater system isn’t working, but it is. In heavy rain, roads may struggle to cope with large amounts of water and this is where it can flow onto berms and on properties.”

People are urged to stay away from the river and other waterways today.

“Our awa is very full right now and the river pathway has flooded on both sides. We are expecting more water to come through today from the Tararua Ranges and district. The stopbanks are still doing a wonderful job keeping us safe. But we were really concerned to hear how many people went out sightseeing last night and walking and playing in floodwaters, especially at the end of Maxwells Line.

“Please don’t go near floodwater. If you cannot see the road do not drive through it. Do not play or walk through the water as it could be contaminated or have debris. There’s plenty of pictures on our Facebook page or check the Horizons webcams.”