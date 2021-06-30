Palmerston North resident David Jebanayagam seeks job to match his skills

David Jebanayagam would like to work in community development or project management. Photo / Judith Lacy

He's done voluntary work, a paid internship, and causal work.

Now Palmerston North resident David Jebanayagam wants a full-time job that would use his project management skills.

Jebanayagam hopes by sharing his story he will connect with potential employers.

He is looking for a job that suits his interests, passion, experience and ambition.

In his home country of Sri Lanka, he worked as a programme manager, field programme officer and project manager. Employers have included Save the Children, United Nations Development Programme and Plan International.

Jebanayagam enjoys working with people. "At the end of the day you go home with that satisfaction you have done something for the community."

Jebanayagam says he can translate plans and strategies to actions through projects and programmes.

His Commonwealth Executive Master of Business Administration from the Open University of Sri Lanka has been recognised by NZQA.

Jebanayagam came to Palmerston North with his wife, Laura, and their two daughters in August 2017. Laura is doing a PhD at Massey University in animal science and their girls are now aged 7 and 5. They worship at St Luke's Lutheran Church.

He is one an open work visa and when his wife finishes her study she will get a three-year, post-study work visa.

Jebanayagam believes finding the right job has been challenging because he doesn't have the right professional networks.

He says Palmerston North is a good place to raise children, is very friendly and many nationalities live peacefully.

A Tamil, Jebanayagam says his childhood and education were affected by the civil war between the majority Sinhalese and the minority Tamils.

From childhood he has been interested in the English language and people used to call him "Dictionary"" as he would carry a Tamil- English dictionary with him.

He is fluent in English and easily understood, partly due to working with expats on development programmes in Sri Lanka.

He built up a collection of references from Palmerston North organisations. Last year, he did a skilled migrant internship with Palmerston North City Council's property division. The reference from manager Bryce Hosking says Jebanayagam was not only a high-contributing member of the team in terms of work outputs but was also an excellent team member.

He's worked as a technical officer at Massey's Monogastric Research Centre, and as a research associate at Plant and Food Research. He's also volunteered for the Red Cross as a refugee support volunteer and for Digits Charitable Trust as a tutor.

• To contact David email davidsathananthan@yahoo.com.