UCOL medical imaging technology lecturer Amy Robertson (left) and clinical co-ordinator Ellen Dickson shared their research into how medical imaging students are assessed at the Australian Society of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy conference in Darwin.

Researchers from UCOL in Palmerston North shared their first-of-its-kind project at the Australian Society of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy conference.

Aimed at addressing inconsistencies in how medical imaging students are assessed, the research was conducted by medical imaging technology lecturer Amy Robertson and clinical co-ordinator Ellen Dickson.

“In clinical placements across the North Island, our providers generally interpret competency criteria similarly, but sometimes there are differences in assessment practices,” Robertson said.

“Collaboratively, with clinical staff, we’ve developed a model to ensure consistent assessment practices, regardless of location, enhancing the ability of assessors to apply the same criteria for all students.”

When some inconsistencies were initially identified, Robertson and the team looked to other research for advice.

“Radiographers and radiation therapists don’t tend to do a lot of research that isn’t around patient care, so we found very little around student competency-based assessments in healthcare. Ellen and I thought, ‘How do we go about changing that?’”

The research will help staff in the practical steps needed to prepare students for the job market.

“We have graduates who go on to work overseas, so it’s important we are also setting them up for success,” Robertson said.

“We want to make sure they’re able to work to the global standards, not just the New Zealand standards, otherwise you’re limiting their possibilities.”

Robertson said the conference, held in Darwin from May 9-12, was great.

“We were able to attend a couple of workshops particularly focused around education and have brought back a variety of wonderful knowledge to share. We have also left with some great connections with people who are interested in presenting to our clinical tutor team.”



