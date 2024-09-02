Palmerston North has recorded its wettest August since Metservice records began. Photo / File

Are the weather gods just playing catch-up in Manawatū?

The wettest August in Palmerston North on record came hot on the heels of a relatively dry start to the year according to MetService Te Ratonga Tirorangi.

It was a dry start to the year for the city with 394.9mm recorded for the six months ending July, compared to the climate average of 485.5mm.

That amount of rainfall for the first six months of the year was also significantly less than had been recorded at the same area for the past three years - 521mm in 2021, 587mm in 2022 and 524mm in 2023.

However, it wasn’t the driest six-month period on record. That was in 2007 when the station at Palmerston North airport recorded just 331mm of rain between January and July.