Last year's Puanga festival draw a large crowd, and Palmy mayor Grant Smith expects an even larger crowd this year.

Palmerston North will welcome Māori New Year with live music, kapa haka, food trucks, market stalls and a spectacular interactive lighting display of the stars this year.

A Palmerston North City Council spokesperson said following last year’s successful event this year’s festival, which has been organised in conjunction with Rangitāne, was set to be “even bigger and better”.

The festival, which starts at 3pm on Friday at the Central Energy Trust Arena’s Pit Lane will be headlined by Anika Moa. With her celebrated voice and signature style, she’s set to bring her captivating blend of pop and soulful sounds to Palmy.

Mayor Grant Smith said he anticipates even larger numbers this year.

“Last year we had around 7000 people attend our festival, and we know that this year it’ll continue to rise. This is becoming one of the biggest highlights in our annual event calendar, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make this year’s event unforgettable.”

He said a highlight of this year’s festival is sure to be the Star Walk installation.

“As people enter the grounds, they’ll be able to walk through a stunning lighting display of the Matariki constellation and Puanga star. Eight LED lighting sculptures will adorn the night sky, showcasing the beauty of the Māori New Year.”

Food trucks and stalls will be on site, offering everything from hāngī to hearty roast dinners, while bouncy castles will help tamariki burn off some energy over the afternoon and evening.

Last year, Chris Whaiapu of Rangitāne explained to the Manawatū Guardian why, while the iwi acknowledged and celebrated Matariki, its kaupapa is more about the Puanga star.

“Because of where we are, we struggle to see the Matariki constellation clearly and so we look to the star of Puanga to mark the turning of a new year.”

Puanga is a time for celebration, reflection and unity, he said.

All are welcome to the free event where they can honour the traditions of the Māori New Year and create lasting memories with friends and whānau.

The details:

What: Puanga Festival

When: Friday, June 28, 3-7pm.

Where: Central Energy Trust Arena’s Pit Lane

Details: Free entry



