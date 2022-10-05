Imagine - There Is Hope podcaster John Pepperell with his wife, Helen Pepperell. Photo / Judith Lacy

John Pepperell believes there is too much doom and gloom in the world.

So podcast by podcast, the Palmerston North man is seeking to offer hope.

He has recorded six episodes of Imagine - There Is Hope, which are available on the Manawatū People's Radio website.

Pepperell says a lot of people are living in doom and gloom. Some don't see much future for the planet or the people on the planet.

He believes in God and says he has not abandoned us. God has allowed good and bad things to happen, and at some stage plans to put right what humans haven't been able to put right.

Pepperell says he is not trying to convert people or start a religion, but wants to encourage people in a time when a lot of people need encouragement.

He doesn't call himself a Christian, but says he has a human nature and solidarity with others. "I believe God has called me to spread the idea of God's love and forgiveness."

Pepperell does not believe in hell. "I love everyone and I forgive everyone, why would God be less loving than me?"

The world has had thousands of years of religion, but this hasn't solved poverty, sickness or conflict.

"I believe God has allowed that to happen because he wants people to know that humanity by ourselves can't save humanity, only God."

Different religions are actually very similar and God does not want us to believe a particular church or religion is superior to others. "Most religions have some teaching within them about loving each other, but in practice it doesn't happen."

Pepperell's philosophy is to look after your neighbour, be kind to people, and don't be prejudiced because people are different to you.

He and his wife, Helen, who receive the supported living payment, moved from Upper Hutt seven years ago to be nearer family. They have six children and 10 grandchildren. They have been married for 36 years and Pepperell says Helen is his "chief supporter".

Since he was about 7, he has done a lot of writing and reading and considers them his two main hobbies, with his vocation spiritual writing.

Pepperell did three episodes of Imagine - There is Hope in 2020, and thought he had done enough. But he then decided he had more to say and recorded another three. His seventh script is ready to go.

He has given out 1800 notices around the city promoting his podcast, and says it has been well received.

"I'm more optimistic than the greatest optimistic. I really believe God's plan is to put everything right."

+ INFO Imagine - There Is Hope can be listened to at mpr.nz/show/imagine.