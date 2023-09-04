Palmerston North plumber JD Teture hopes to become New Zealand's Young Plumber of the Year. Photo / Judith Lacy

JD Teture has had a few careers but reckons he is now holding a flush.

He has won the 2023 Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year Palmerston North branch competition.

Teture will now compete in the lower North Island contest on September 28.

After leaving Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Teture joined the New Zealand Army and worked as a catering steward. He then became a physical training instructor.

After leaving the army, Teture had a handyman business, which was how he was drawn into plumbing.

The 30-year-old is in the third year of his plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying apprenticeship at AA Plumbing & Gas. It takes five years to become a qualified plumber and another two to be certified.

Teture says the demand for plumbers is high as everyone needs one but there are not enough.

“Everyone needs hot water, everyone needs their wastewater done.”

Plumbing World chief executive Rob Kidd says the competition is a way to showcase plumbing as a career and attract new people to the trade.

“There are more than 8000 people working as plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers in New Zealand, but it’s not enough to meet demand.

“The current workforce does not have the capacity to keep up with the normal workload, let alone the extensive repair work resulting from the recent natural disasters.”

Teture says being a bit older means he appreciates the trade and the vast array of opportunities it offers. As a hands-on person, he needs a physical job.

At the branch competition, competitors had to do skills tests and an exam.

At the regionals, there will be a focus on contestants explaining why they are doing a task a particular way, just as they need to explain to customers what they have done, Teture says.

He is motivated by the “pretty serious” prizes on offer but also the chance to learn and pass on his knowledge to AA’s other apprentices.

The Young Plumber of the Year national winner will receive a trip for two to Port Douglas, tools and shares.

Teture has successfully encouraged three mates to do plumbing apprentices. Blocked drains don’t smell the greatest but if you can get past that you’re good.

Teture says AA Plumbing & Gas owner Mark Anderson cares about his staff and takes them out for breakfast once a month. His attitude means Teture wants to come to work.

Plus he rates foreman Lionel Anneff as one of the best plumbers in Manawatū.

Teture is married with an 18-month-old son who is “full noise”.



