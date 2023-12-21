Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

International recognition for Harjinder Singh

A Massey University professor is the top food scientist in New Zealand, according to the latest international research rankings. Distinguished Professor Harjinder Singh is the director of the Riddet Institute Centre for Research Excellence based at Massey’s Palmerston North campus. Stanford University has released its 2023 list of the top 2 per cent of the most influential scientists in the world in different disciplines. Singh is the highest-ranked food scientist in New Zealand, the second-highest in Australasia, and 19th in the world, in the discipline of food science and technology. He is internationally ranked 3781 out of the top 210,198 scientists across all science disciplines. Singh has published more than 500 research papers in high-ranking food and dairy journals as well as in fundamental sciences journals. In the annual Stanford University rankings, scientists are ranked in order of the number of publications they have authored and the frequency with which they are cited by others. Singh published his first paper in 1985 from his PhD work at University College Cork, Ireland. He has been with Massey since 1989.

Josh Gown raises $6000 for the Cancer Society

Palmerston North runner Josh Gowan has raised $6000 for the Cancer Society. He took part in the nationwide Marathon in a Month and was the top fundraiser, individual or team. Gowan ran 640km in November.

Give blood this Christmas

New Zealand Blood Service has more than 1600 appointments to be filled between now and the end of January in Manawatū to meet demand over the holidays. Every week, more than 250 donations are needed in Manawatū to help patients who rely on blood and blood products. Download the NZ Blood Service donor app, visit nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325 to book an appointment to donate.