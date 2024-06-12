Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Iain Lees-Galloway joins Opportunities Party

Former Palmerston North MP and Labour Cabinet minister Iain Lees-Galloway has announced he has joined the Opportunities Party.

In a LinkedIn post, Lees-Galloway says Opportunities Party people know we need to be better stewards of our environment, economy and society.

“We need to make decisions now that will benefit future generations — not just the political aspirations of current politicians.”

The country needs a party that can work with both sides of politics in a constructive and forward-thinking way.

He believes the party can make it to Parliament at the next election, but he is not going to stand. “My skills and experience are best deployed building a stronger party that is more connected to the people we hope to represent and ready to run successful campaigns.”

In 2020, Lees-Galloway was sacked from Cabinet by then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after he admitted an extramarital affair with a former staffer.

He now works for Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance and last year completed a Master of Business Administration at Massey University.

Aokautere gets green light for urban growth

The rezoning of 454ha in Aokautere from rural to residential has been given the green light by independent commissioners.

The plan change will enable up to 1000 new homes to be built, along with a neighbourhood centre to provide shops and other amenities within walking distance. The structure plan is also designed to ensure protection of the ecologically important gully network that runs through the area

Issues looked into by the commissioners included possible effects on indigenous biodiversity, stormwater management, consideration for the natural character and geographical layout of the land, and how increased traffic should be managed.

They also considered whether there will be enough green space and recreation facilities for new residents, Palmerston North City Council chief planning officer David Murphy said.

“The acceptance of the plan change is exciting for the city as it will give more people access to housing.”

Successful Red Cross book sale

The New Zealand Red Cross annual book sale in Palmerston North during King’s Birthday weekend was the biggest one yet.

Organiser Maureen Anderson said takings were up 25 per cent on the previous year and the public came in droves each of the four days.

Anderson thanked the huge team of volunteers from Red Cross and the community for being part of the fundraiser.







