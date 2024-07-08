Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

New bridge on the way for Amberley Ave

Construction of a new bridge on Amberley Avenue, between Pencarrow Street and Caroline Crescent, has started. It is expected to be completed by early 2025. The existing culvert will be replaced with a 12m single-span bridge, Palmerston North City Council transport and development group manager Glen O’Connor said. “The current culvert, constructed in the early 1970s, was initially scheduled for repairs in 2024 following a routine assessment last year. However, a subsequent assessment revealed significant deterioration, which required us to bring forward a full replacement.” Amberley Ave is a popular route between Pioneer Highway and Tremaine Ave, used by many residents and heavy vehicles. “Due to logistics and distribution growth, many transport companies have been using Amberley Ave in recent years as a shortcut, which the road and culvert were not originally designed for.”

Kerbside food and green waste service

Palmerston North City Council’s waste management and minimisation plan has been adopted. Sustainability Committee chairman Councillor Brent Barrett highlighted the value of the community voice in shaping the plan. “Many people said green waste was actually a resource and requested that we include a collection service along with our already proposed kerbside food scraps collection. Prompted by that feedback, council voted to include green resource collection in our planning. This was the most significant change resulting from our consultation.” Council staff will investigate and provide cost estimates, aiming to introduce a city-wide kerbside food scrap and green waste collection service in 2028. The introduction of a food scrap collection service is a Government requirement and this must be in place by 2030. The plan also focuses on ongoing efforts to promote waste-reduction education. This will include more open days and tours at the Awapuni Recycling Centre, with some planned for the October school holidays.



