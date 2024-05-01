Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Palmerston North City Council is seeking residents’ thoughts on its draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan. The plan maps out how the council will cut down on waste to landfill over the next six years. From starting a citywide food scraps collection to upgrading the machinery at its recycling plant, it has some big projects in the works. Sustainability Committee chairman Brent Barrett said community input is crucial for the plan. “Did you know that nearly half of the stuff we’ve been throwing in the rubbish could actually be recycled, reused or composted? Our household waste is at record highs and we need everyone’s help to make sure our plan boosts resource recovery.” By 2028, the council aims to collect food scraps from everyone in the city, possibly including garden waste. It is going to review kerbside collection services. Palmerston North is the only council in New Zealand directly providing waste collection services. There could be a smarter and more effective way to do it. The full plan is at pncc.govt.nz/wasteplan. Feedback can be made online, in person, or in writing by May 9.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast at Hewitts Homestead

A Palmerston North woman who lost her mother to breast cancer when she was a teenager is encouraging others in the region to get behind Pink Ribbon Breakfast this May. Vanessa Taylor’s mum Linda was 39 when she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer in 1989. Despite having treatment, Linda died 10 months later. For the past eight years, Taylor, 53, has taken part in Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast fundraiser to give back for the support she and her family received. “Losing my mother at such a young age has made me realise life is too short – it certainly was for Mum. That’s why I give 100 per cent to life and live it exactly the way I want, but I still miss her terribly,” Taylor said. “When Mum was ill, I remember the wonderful support we received from the local charity, not just physical but also emotional. It’s so important to remember many charities rely on public donations so it’s up to the community to support them, and it creates better communities in the long run.” This year, Taylor is organising two events – one at Palmerston North Girls’ High School where she is a teacher, and the other is a morning tea at Hewitts Homestead at Linton on May 19, which is open to the public. Tickets to the breakfast can be bought at hewittshomestead.com/pink-ribbon-fundraiser-2024.