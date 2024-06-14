Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Palmy potter at mid-winter ceramics festival

Palmerston North potter Rachel Robb is one of about 70 exhibitors taking part in this month’s Star Glaze Festival in Ōtaki.

Organised by the Ōtaki Pottery Club, the festival is a mid-winter celebration of Matariki and a showcase of ceramic arts. It will be held at the Ōtaki-Māori Racing Club, June 28-30, 10am-4pm. Entry by koha.

Robb is a florist by trade and the fourth generation in her family to work with flowers.

“I’ve always been drawn to anything botanical, but found it disheartening to see so many flowers perish. This inspired me to create ceramic flowers that endure for years.”

Funding for science and technology projects

Applications are open for science and technology grants from the Earle Creativity and Development Trust.

There is $50,000 available, with the minimum grant $5000.

Applicants must be residents of or closely connected to Manawatū or Rangitīkei. Applications close on September 2.

More information is at earletrust.org.nz.

Manawatū schools shine at Shakespeare festival

Freyberg High School won the Outstanding Makeup Award at the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival. The school performed a scene from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Feilding High School won the Best Connection with the Audience Award for its performance of a scene from Macbeth.

The King’s Birthday weekend festival was organised by the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand and was held in Wellington.



